Hindalco Q2 results: Consolidated PAT surges 783% to Rs 3,417 cr

Hindalco Industries Limited, the Aditya Birla Group metals flagship, on Friday reported its highest ever consolidated net profit in Q2FY22 at Rs 3,417 crore, a 783% jump. The company reported net profit of Rs 387 crore in the year-ago period.
Consolidated revenue for the second quarter stood at Rs 47,665 crore (vs Rs 31,237 crore), up 53% YoY.
"Our record-breaking performance this quarter is an affirmation of our fully integrated business model, which powers our performance in both upstream and downstream markets. Hindalco reported standout performances across all business segments: Indian Aluminium Business set a near global industry record by achieving EBITDA margin of 42%. Copper Business delivered the highest-ever quarterly sales in Q2, with both smelters running optimally to meet the robust market demand. Novelis once again achieved a record EBITDA per ton driven by higher volumes and favourable metal prices," said Satish Pai, Managing Director, Hindalco Industries.
At 1445 hours, the company's scrip on NSE was trading 3% higher at Rs 468.70.
