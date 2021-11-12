Hindalco Q2 results: Consolidated PAT surges 783% to Rs 3,417 cr

Industries Limited, the Aditya Birla Group metals flagship, on Friday reported its highest ever consolidated net profit in Q2FY22 at Rs 3,417 crore, a 783% jump. The company reported net profit of Rs 387 crore in the year-ago period.

Consolidated revenue for the second quarter stood at Rs 47,665 crore (vs Rs 31,237 crore), up 53% YoY.

"Our record-breaking performance this quarter is an affirmation of our fully integrated business model, which powers our performance in both upstream and downstream markets. reported standout performances across all business segments: Indian Aluminium Business set a near global industry record by achieving EBITDA margin of 42%. Copper Business delivered the highest-ever quarterly sales in Q2, with both smelters running optimally to meet the robust market demand. Novelis once again achieved a record EBITDA per ton driven by higher volumes and favourable metal prices," said Satish Pai, Managing Director, Industries.

At 1445 hours, the company's scrip on NSE was trading 3% higher at Rs 468.70.