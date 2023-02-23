JUST IN
Adani's older brother plays opaque, powerful role at embattled dynasty
No increments for Flipkart's 4,500 senior personnel this cycle
Sri Lanka investment board approves $442-mn Adani Green wind power plants
Zomato unveils new 'Everyday' offering for affordable home-cooked meals
Why seek hearing of 2019 case against Adani now: High Courtâ€ˆto SFIO
Orient Cement terminates MoU with Adani Power to set up unit in Maharashtra
Amazon closes $3.9 billion acquisition of health company One Medical
NCLT admits IndusInd Bank's insolvency petition against Zee Entertainment
Bill Gates buys minority stake in Heineken Holding NV for $902 million
Delhi court sends notice to Dunzo for sexual harassment by delivery agent
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Fresh blow to Adani after Wikipedia claims entries on group manipulated
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Hindenburg fallout: Adani Group decreasing exposure to Indian banks

Of all the debt the group has, over half is foreign debt in the form of overseas bonds and loans taken from foreign banks, and a fourth is from domestic banks

Topics
Adani Group | Adani Enterprise Ltd | Hindenburg Report

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Adani, Gautam Adani
Photo: Bloomberg

Adani Group's CFO, Jugeshinder Singh, said that the group was reducing its exposure to Indian banks, according to a report in Hindu Business Line. This comes despite the fact that Indian banks have not expressed any issues with lending money to the Adani Group.

In an interaction on Tuesday with institutional investors, Jugeshinder Singh said that while foreign banks took ‘credit decisions,’ Indian banks took ‘name decisions’, the report said.

Of all the debt the group has, over half is foreign debt in the form of overseas bonds and loans taken from foreign banks, and a fourth is from domestic banks. Singh said that the group's gross debt is $30 billion.

Earlier, many Indian banks, State Bank of India included, went public and said that they had no issues with the Adani Group loan exposure. The statement followed the crisis sparked by allegations of irregularities by Hindenberg Research, a US-based short seller. A few days ago, Bank of Baroda's CEO said that the bank was willing to continue lending to the Adani Group, the report added.

According to the report, some Indian banks had expressed reservations about lending more money to Adani Group companies. Some of the group's projects have experienced a cash crunch as a result of this.

In earlier reports, foreign banks, including Standard Chartered and Citibank, said that they have no plans to reduce their exposure to the group or stop their credit facilities. Foreign banks' debt exposure to the Adani Group has been gradually increasing over the years, the report said.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Adani Group

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 10:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.