JUST IN
Govt likely to miss divestment target as Hindustan Zinc sale delayed
Hybrid energy project likely to start by 2024, says Jindal Stainless MD
Import dependency for AC compressors may fall to 15% by 2027-28
Adani Group prepays entire financing for Ambuja Cements acquisition
Government of Gujarat promoted companies: A success story
Walmart's PhonePe seeks to raise $300-$400 mn from General Atlantic, others
Toys 'R' Us re-enters India, will offer global brands before year-end
Managing director Mohanty named LIC interim chairperson as Kumar era ends
India's chemical demand likely to jump to $1,000 billion by 2040: Report
Eyva: Smart non-invasive device to measure six body vitals without a prick
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Hybrid energy project likely to start by 2024, says Jindal Stainless MD
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Adani-Hindenburg saga: Over dozen involved in short-selling under Sebi lens

Fund source, disclosures being examined

Topics
SEBI | Markets | Hindenburg Report

Shrimi Choudhary  |  New Delhi 

Adani
Photo: Bloomberg

More than a dozen entities, both domestic and foreign, had come under the regulatory glare over alleged short-selling before and after the publication of the Hindenburg research report against Adani Group, two people familiar with the development said.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sebi

First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 06:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.