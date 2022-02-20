Hinduja group's UK firm bags health agency contract worth GBP 211 mn

-
ALSO READ
Ashok Leyland inducts Shom Ashok Hinduja as additional director on board
Hinduja Global Solutions shares tank 20% on likely promoter loan
Stock of this Hinduja Group company has zoomed 40% in 2 days
Hinduja Group's £1.2 billion old war office project is making waves
Hindujas to raise stake in IndusInd Bank, raising $1.1 bn for funds: Report
-
Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS), a business-process management firm, said on Sunday that its subsidiary has won a contract from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) worth £211 million (Rs. 2,100 crore).
HGS UK will provide customer support to UK citizens for two years, with an option to extend the contract. The partnership started last week and contract will employ more than 2,000 work-at-home positions across the UK.
The UKHSA runs the National Health Service’s Covid-19 test and trace exercise and this contract will assist with future contact-tracing needs and other health security risks such as a large flu outbreak or new pandemic.
HGS has been operating in the UK market for over 10 years. While revenues for year ended March 2021 were approx. GBP 67 million, in the nine months ended December 2021, HGS UK more than doubled its revenues to GBP 87 million, said the company.
“Our public sector business has been a key part of this success story with some marquee clients. The UKHSA engagement is a fantastic addition to the UK business, both from a growth and complexity perspective,” said Partha DeSarkar, Executive Director and Group CEO, HGS.
Over the last decade, HGS has developed and grown its partnership with the UK government, with this becoming its biggest-ever win in the public sector to date.
Adam Foster, CEO of HGS Europe, said, “Winning this opportunity is a credit to the past 10 years of expansion of the UK business, and the public sector expertise we’ve developed and have become recognised for.”
“Our partnership with UKHSA and the responsibility this has bestowed on HGS isn’t being taken lightly. We understand the reality of the requirement and are confident in our ability to deliver service of the utmost quality,” said Graham Brown, Chief Revenue Officer, HGS UK.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU