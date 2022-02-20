Hinduja group's UK firm bags health agency contract worth GBP 211 mn

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS), a business-process management firm, said on Sunday that its subsidiary has won a contract from the Health Security Agency (UKHSA) worth £211 million (Rs. 2,100 crore).

HGS will provide customer support to citizens for two years, with an option to extend the contract. The partnership started last week and contract will employ more than 2,000 work-at-home positions across the UK.

The UKHSA runs the National Health Service’s Covid-19 test and trace exercise and this contract will assist with future contact-tracing needs and other health security risks such as a large flu outbreak or new pandemic.

HGS has been operating in the UK market for over 10 years. While revenues for year ended March 2021 were approx. GBP 67 million, in the nine months ended December 2021, HGS UK more than doubled its revenues to GBP 87 million, said the company.

“Our public sector business has been a key part of this success story with some marquee clients. The UKHSA engagement is a fantastic addition to the UK business, both from a growth and complexity perspective,” said Partha DeSarkar, Executive Director and Group CEO, HGS.

Over the last decade, HGS has developed and grown its partnership with the UK government, with this becoming its biggest-ever win in the public sector to date.

Adam Foster, CEO of HGS Europe, said, “Winning this opportunity is a credit to the past 10 years of expansion of the UK business, and the public sector expertise we’ve developed and have become recognised for.”

“Our partnership with UKHSA and the responsibility this has bestowed on HGS isn’t being taken lightly. We understand the reality of the requirement and are confident in our ability to deliver service of the utmost quality,” said Graham Brown, Chief Revenue Officer, HGS UK.