JUST IN
Hindustan Construction Company completes debt resolution plan
Flipkart says 'anomalies' behind some iPhone 13 order cancellations
Airtel forays into home surveillance biz; launches service in 40 cities
Mahindra Logistics acquires B2B express business of Rivigo
Hope ad revenue to recover fully to pre-Covid level by Q4: PVR CEO
Bharat Petroleum to incur gross marketing losses in current fiscal: Fitch
Centre looking to phase out codeine-based cough syrups, irrational FDCs
Gold Plus Glass Industry, Uniparts India get Sebi's nod to float IPOs
Vodafone Idea, EESL to install 5 mn IoT-based smart meters in UP, Haryana
Shareholders' nod to Nabha Power plan to convert debt into equity
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Flipkart says 'anomalies' behind some iPhone 13 order cancellations
Akasa Air to start services to Guwahati, Agartala from Bengaluru
Business Standard

Hindustan Construction Company completes debt resolution plan

Company assigns Rs 2,854.4 cr of lenders' liability and claims of Rs 6,508 cr to an SPV

Topics
Hindustan Construction Company | debt resolution

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

HCC, Hindustan Construction Company

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) has completed its debt resolution plan, duly supported by 23 banks. The resolution plan has carved out a significant portion of HCC’s debt along with commensurate assets from its balance sheet.

Under this debt resolution plan, HCC has transferred Rs 2,854 crore of lenders’ liability along with beneficial economic interest in arbitration awards and claims of Rs 6,508 crore as consideration to a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV). This SPV will have an external investor controlling at least 51 per cent stake and HCC holding the rest.

The SPV's debt is significantly over-collateralised and is expected to be fully serviced from its own receivables, said a company statement. The underlying arbitration awards also carry interest (income), which comfortably covers any accrued interest on SPV debt.

Upon repayment of SPV liabilities, HCC will in fact have the right to receive surplus cashflows as a separate transaction, from realisation of awards and claims (expected to be of significant value). Arjun Dhawan, Vice Chairman, HCC, said, “This milestone gives us the freedom to focus on building our business with renewed confidence, by addressing a fundamental legacy issue relating to delayed arbitration payments."

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Hindustan Construction Company

First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 22:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.