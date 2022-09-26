Hindustan Construction Company completes debt resolution plan

-
ALSO READ
Stocks to Watch: L&T, Tata Motors, Siemens, Apollo Tyres, HCC, HP Adhesives
Positive triggers factored into Hindustan Unilever's stock price
HUL Q1 results preview: Muted volume growth likely due to demand slowdown
Hindustan Zinc beats estimates, Q1 net profit up 56% at Rs 3,092 crore
Holding her own: Madhabi Puri Buch completes 100 days as Sebi chairperson
-
Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) has completed its debt resolution plan, duly supported by 23 banks. The resolution plan has carved out a significant portion of HCC’s debt along with commensurate assets from its balance sheet.
Under this debt resolution plan, HCC has transferred Rs 2,854 crore of lenders’ liability along with beneficial economic interest in arbitration awards and claims of Rs 6,508 crore as consideration to a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV). This SPV will have an external investor controlling at least 51 per cent stake and HCC holding the rest.
The SPV's debt is significantly over-collateralised and is expected to be fully serviced from its own receivables, said a company statement. The underlying arbitration awards also carry interest (income), which comfortably covers any accrued interest on SPV debt.
Upon repayment of SPV liabilities, HCC will in fact have the right to receive surplus cashflows as a separate transaction, from realisation of awards and claims (expected to be of significant value). Arjun Dhawan, Vice Chairman, HCC, said, “This milestone gives us the freedom to focus on building our business with renewed confidence, by addressing a fundamental legacy issue relating to delayed arbitration payments."
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 22:30 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU