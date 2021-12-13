Hindustan Syringes gets approval to resume production at Faridabad plants

-
ALSO READ
Hindustan Syringes plans annual capacity of 3.5 bn pieces by March 2022
How toxic Delhi air is leaving businesses in the capital gasping for breath
As Hindustan Syringes' plants face closure, Health Ministry seeks exemption
Syringe makers ramp up production, fear demand may soon outstrip supply
Beyond stubble burning: What else is causing Delhi's air pollution?
-
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has allowed Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices (HMD) to continue operations at its Faridabad plants. The company had been issued a voluntary closure notice over pollution.
"Considering the fact that the said unit is producing crucial medical devices for Covid-19 vaccination and that the usage of diesel generator sets had not been on regular production mode the unit is permitted to reopen and resume operations subject to furnishing of an undertaking/affidavit of strict compliance of orders/directions of the Commission," Rajesh Kumar, director, CAQM-Delhi NCR, said in a letter.
"Production will start at full swing," HMD's Managing Director Rajiv Nath said.
The CAQM has also permitted all other industrial units not powered by piped natural gas (PNG) or cleaner fuels to run for 8 hours a day from Monday to Friday. The units cannot operate on Saturdays and Sundays.
Around 228 factories in Faridabad were ordered to halt production on directions of CAQM.
HMD petitioned the government for an exemption. The company provides 66 per cent of syringes used in the country and suspension of production would have hit Covid-19 vaccination drive.
“We are thankful to CAQM and Haryana State Pollution Control Board for allowing us to run our plants. It’s a major reprieve and we appreciate the quick decision and the rationalised approach," Nath said.
"Most of HMD’s plants run on environmentally friendly piped natural gas (PNG). We have captive PNG-based power generation. We do have standby diesel gensets, but are hardly used since we have PNG that’s far cheaper and pollution free. We are not a polluting industry and one of our plants just got the gold certification for green building for meeting sustainability standards,” Nath had said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU