Hindustan Syringes gets approval to resume production at Faridabad plants

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has allowed Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices (HMD) to continue operations at its plants. The company had been issued a voluntary closure notice over pollution.

"Considering the fact that the said unit is producing crucial medical devices for Covid-19 vaccination and that the usage of diesel generator sets had not been on regular production mode the unit is permitted to reopen and resume operations subject to furnishing of an undertaking/affidavit of strict compliance of orders/directions of the Commission," Rajesh Kumar, director, CAQM-Delhi NCR, said in a letter.

"Production will start at full swing," HMD's Managing Director Rajiv Nath said.

The CAQM has also permitted all other industrial units not powered by piped natural gas (PNG) or cleaner fuels to run for 8 hours a day from Monday to Friday. The units cannot operate on Saturdays and Sundays.

Around 228 factories in were ordered to halt production on directions of CAQM.

HMD petitioned the government for an exemption. The company provides 66 per cent of syringes used in the country and suspension of production would have hit Covid-19 vaccination drive.

“We are thankful to CAQM and Haryana State Pollution Control Board for allowing us to run our plants. It’s a major reprieve and we appreciate the quick decision and the rationalised approach," Nath said.

"Most of HMD’s plants run on environmentally friendly piped natural gas (PNG). We have captive PNG-based power generation. We do have standby diesel gensets, but are hardly used since we have PNG that’s far cheaper and pollution free. We are not a polluting industry and one of our plants just got the gold certification for green building for meeting sustainability standards,” Nath had said.