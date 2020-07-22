JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Financial X-Ray

Voda-Idea to get Rs 833 cr refund as SC rejects govt plea against HC order
Business Standard

Hindustan Zinc: Awaiting fresh triggers for earnings growth amid low demand

Analysts at HSBC, not expecting zinc prices to cross $2,200 in the foreseeable future, have reiterated "hold" rating given potential for volume growth and high dividend yield

Topics
Hindustan Zinc

Ujjval Jauhari  |  New Delhi 

Hindustan Zinc's June quarter performance, as anticipated, was impacted by the lockdown. Lower production days in April and reduced workforce availability due to restrictions saw mined metal production fall 5 per cent year-on-year and 19 per cent sequentially to 202,000 tonnes.

Zinc prices (per tonne) on the London Metal Exchange (LME) averaged $1,961 in Q1, down 29 per cent, while average lead prices at $1,673 were 11 per cent lower, year-on-year. The 8 per cent rupee depreciation year-on-year provided some respite, but metal premiums (over benchmark) were down. Thus, zinc ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Wed, July 22 2020. 19:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU