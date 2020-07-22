Hindustan Zinc: Awaiting fresh triggers for earnings growth amid low demand

Hindustan Zinc's June quarter performance, as anticipated, was impacted by the lockdown. Lower production days in April and reduced workforce availability due to restrictions saw mined metal production fall 5 per cent year-on-year and 19 per cent sequentially to 202,000 tonnes.

Zinc prices (per tonne) on the London Metal Exchange (LME) averaged $1,961 in Q1, down 29 per cent, while average lead prices at $1,673 were 11 per cent lower, year-on-year. The 8 per cent rupee depreciation year-on-year provided some respite, but metal premiums (over benchmark) were down. Thus, zinc ...