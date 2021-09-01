Hindustan Zinc extends shutdown at one of Chanderiya smelter roasters

-
Hindustan Zinc today said that it has extended its planned shutdown at one of the roasters at Chanderiya Lead Zinc Smelter in view of the need to repair and overhaul many major structural components of the roaster to avoid any operational risk in the future.
In a BSE filing, the company informed that the extension of the closure will result in potential loss of production of about 25,000 tonne of zinc.
“We expect the roaster to come back to operation by mid of October 2021,”said the company.
The company, however, will ensure a balanced approach of supply to all its customers in a manner that will have no impact on their operations, it said.
Roasting is a process of heating ore to a high temperature in the presence of air. The aim is to obtain oxides to facilitate the next step of smelting of minerals.
Hindustan Zinc’s Chanderiya Lead Zinc Smelter is the world’s largest smelter complex located in Rajasthan.
Shares of Hindustan Zinc closed on Wednesday at Rs 322.90 per share, up 0.3 per cent from the previous close on BSE.
