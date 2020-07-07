Hiranandani Group opens giant data centre in Mumbai to tap digital economy

It is commonplace for real estate to become operators of malls and hotels, but setting up digital technology ventures is the unusual route that the Group has taken in a bid to pivot towards diversifying its business in a fast-changing world where data is the new gold. Yotta Infrastructure, a company owned by the Group opened its first hyper-scale for business Tuesday in

Niranjan Hiranandani, Chairman of the Group says that the brand new Rs 1,000-crore facility is part of a nationwide rollout. He says, “Self-reliance is not just a catch-phrase but an emerging reality for corporations worldwide as a pandemic upends the way that dependencies between international and domestic were once structured.”

For data storage, self-reliance could also prove to be good business. The global networking market is projected to be worth $41 billion by 2025 and register 11 per cent in growth (CAGR) over the forecast period, from 2019 to 2025 according to million Insights. The report adds that the growing huge amount of unstructured data across several industries is expected to drive the market growth. In addition, rising adoption of cloud computing and the introduction of advanced operating models are also anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

The new data centre is built on 20 acres of land in Powaii where Hiranandani has a land bank of around 500 acres and can scale up. “We set aside Rs 3,500 crore for a handful of data centres that we will be setting up in the next few years. We will also explore opportunities in other markets in India like Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata, and some emerging economies in APAC/Middle East regions,” he said.

The Yotta NM1, is a record-size data centre and is one of the largest Uptime Institute Tier-IV designed ones in Asia, with a capacity of 7,200 racks and 50 Mw of power.

"As the economy becomes more digital the storage of data will become a massive opportunity for those who offer storage services," says Raja Lahiry, partner with advisory Grant Thornton India. He adds there are several players that are in the space that include CtrlS, Nextgen and NTT which are independent, specialty data centre firms. Historically, deterrents for the business have been large capital because of the high real estate costs.

While Hiranandnani’s new venture seems well-timed, there's also huge competition coming not just from the international big boys but also domestic players such as the Adani Group who had made announcements in May that they would also get into digital infrastructure businesses.

“I think the clarion call of self reliance or an Atmanirbhar Bharat made by the Prime Minister speaks for itself. The era of the digital economy is here and our objective is to create a facility for data localisation with security and scale that is second to none,” Hiranandani said. “Where there's competition that means there's a good business opportunity. We have been understanding this business for the last four years now and are ready.”

Sometime around 2016, Hiranandani had built two data centres for NTTCom-Netmagics' offices in Japan, which is when they got to understood the business and saw scope for expansion in India given the growing digital focus. They began to build NM1 in India around a year ago.

While on the competition front, players like Microsoft Azure, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have a presence in India will Hiranandani also lease to Microsoft and AWS for their cloud footprint?

Hiranandani says that they will offer both wholesale collocation services for hyper-scale cloud operators as well as 'tech services' (public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud, SAP hosting, managed services, pay-as-you-use services on opex) for enterprise customers. “We expect our revenue mix to be 60 percent from collocation from hyperscalers and 40 percent from tech-services from enterprises,” Hiranandani said. Collocation refers a process through which an organisation can rent physical office space, network or Internet bandwidth and other resources within an existing data centre to deploy its own data centre.

Experts say that while there is increasing data theft and privacy issues in todays emerging digital economy, catering to them would be the key to building a credible business model which means that getting the nuances right around bandwidth, uplinking and traffic management as a new player looks to set benchmarks and carve out marketshare.