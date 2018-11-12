JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

Netflix to test lower-price plans as it seeks more users in India and Asia
Business Standard

Hit by fuel costs, Jet posts 3rd straight quarterly loss at Rs 12.97 bn

Fuel expenses jumped 58.6 per cent to Rs 24.20 billion, while revenue from operations climbed 9.5 per cent

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Jet Airways

Jet Airways (India) Ltd, India's biggest full-service carrier, posted its third straight quarterly loss on Monday, hurt by higher fuel expenses.

Losses came in at Rs 12.97 billion ($178.01 million) for the quarter ended September 30, compared with a profit of Rs 496.3 million a year earlier, Reuters reported quoting the airline.

ALSO READ: Jet Airways board likely to consider multiple fundraising options today

Fuel expenses jumped 58.6 per cent to Rs 24.20 billion, while revenue from operations climbed 9.5 per cent.


ALSO READ: No end to Jet Airways' free fall: Will the airline go Kingfisher's way?

The Naresh Goyal-controlled company, at a board meeting, considered multiple fundraising options to turn around the airline amid a tough operating environment and cash crunch.

First Published: Mon, November 12 2018. 17:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements