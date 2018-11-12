Hit by fuel costs, Jet posts 3rd straight quarterly loss at Rs 12.97 bn

(India) Ltd, India's biggest full-service carrier, posted its third straight quarterly loss on Monday, hurt by higher fuel expenses.

Losses came in at Rs 12.97 billion ($178.01 million) for the quarter ended September 30, compared with a profit of Rs 496.3 million a year earlier, Reuters reported quoting the airline.





ALSO READ: Jet Airways board likely to consider multiple fundraising options today

Fuel expenses jumped 58.6 per cent to Rs 24.20 billion, while revenue from operations climbed 9.5 per cent.



ALSO READ: No end to Jet Airways' free fall: Will the airline go Kingfisher's way?

The Naresh Goyal-controlled company, at a board meeting, considered multiple fundraising options to turn around the airline amid a tough operating environment and cash crunch.