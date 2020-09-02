Hit hard by lockdown, three-wheeler makers stare at long road to recovery

The ubiquitous auto-rickshaw, the popular vehicle that was criss-crossing Indian cities till recently, connecting people to the last mile, has suddenly become a rarity in a development that is reflected in sales figures. Amid the lockdown and restricted movement, domestic three-wheeler sales have been taking a severe knocking since the last and August hasn’t seen much of a recovery either.

During the month market leader, Bajaj Auto sold 7,659 units against zzz units, while TVS Motor sold 10.172 units compared to 14604 units in the year ago period. Piaggio Vehicles, the second ...