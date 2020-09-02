JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Government allows airlines to increase capacity upto 60% of total capacity
Business Standard

Hit hard by lockdown, three-wheeler makers stare at long road to recovery

Demand for the last-mile vehicle has collapsed amid restricted movement

Topics
Three-wheeler sales | auto rickshaw | Bajaj Auto

Shally Seth Mohile & T E Narasimhan  |  Mumbai/Chennai 

The ubiquitous auto-rickshaw, the popular vehicle that was criss-crossing Indian cities till recently, connecting people to the last mile, has suddenly become a rarity in a development that is reflected in sales figures. Amid the lockdown and restricted movement, domestic three-wheeler sales have been taking a severe knocking since the last and August hasn’t seen much of a recovery either.

During the month market leader, Bajaj Auto sold 7,659 units against zzz units, while TVS Motor sold 10.172 units compared to 14604 units in the year ago period. Piaggio Vehicles, the second ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Wed, September 02 2020. 20:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU