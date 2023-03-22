'Eyeing 20% growth in Indian market', says Hitachi's Gurmeet Singh

The summer is drawing close, and air conditioners are flying off the shelves. India, part of the Japanese conglomerate Hitachi, wants to make most of it. And it also wants to become a big player in India’s growing consumer durables market. In an exclusive interview with Business Standard’s Pratigya Yadav, Gurmeet Singh, chairman and managing director, Johnson Controls- Air Conditioning India, talks about the company’s plans. Edited excerpts: