Hitching a ride: After Uber, rival Ola to make Dubai its next pit stop

Even as global cab-aggregating giant Uber gives final touches to its mega $3.1-billion deal to buy West Asia’s ride-hailing app Careem, its arch-rival in India, Bengaluru-based Ola, is making plans to enter Dubai. In its quest to take on Uber globally, the Bhavish Aggarwal-led firm is set to make Dubai its next pit stop, it is learnt.

According to sources, the company has sent teams to the Gulf state at least twice over the past year to explore the option of adding it to its growing list of markets, said two people with knowledge of Ola’s operations. After Australia, New ...