JUST IN
Gautam Adani overtakes Jeff Bezos to become world's second richest
Maruti to ramp-up exports; targets shipments worth Rs 20,000 cr in 3 years
Did Byju's bite off more than it could chew?
What explains the great Indian brand rush?
Trying to be prudent in this macroeconomic environment: Flipkart CEO
Munoth Industries in talks with Reliance Jio to test its lithium ion cells
IGSS signs up three equity partners for $3.5-bn wafer plant in Tamil Nadu
Myntra expects 6 mn unique customers on its platform during festive sale
Deal values halve to $4.1 billion in August, says Grant Thornton Bharat
Infrastructure firms can resist further rupee depreciation: Moody's
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Gautam Adani overtakes Jeff Bezos to become world's second richest
Business Standard

Holcim closes Ambuja Cement sale to Adani, gets $ 6.4 bn in cash

Divestment will help Swiss company become global leader in sustainable building solutions, says CEO

Topics
Ambuja Cement | ACC Cement | Merger and Acquisition

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

Ambuja Cements

Switzerland’s Holcim has closed the sale of Ambuja Cement and ACC (Ambuja’s subsidiary) to the Adani Group, resulting in cash proceeds of $6.4 billion.

"This transaction strengthens Holcim’s balance sheet and enables the company to continue its acquisition strategy, building on recent investments of over CHF 5 billion in solutions & products," said the company in a statement, referring to the Swiss franc.

Also Read: Ambuja Cements, Eicher Motors join Rs 1-trillion m-cap club

“I would like to thank our 10,700 Indian colleagues who have played an essential role in the development of our business over the years with their relentless dedication and expertise. I am convinced that the Adani Group is the right home for them as well as for our customers to continue to thrive in the future,” said Jan Jenisch, Holcim’s CEO.

"This divestment is another step in our transformation to become the global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, strengthening our balance sheet and giving us the firepower to continue our acquisition strategy," he said.

This transaction comprises Holcim’s entire 63.11 per cent stake in Ambuja Cement, which owns a 50.05 per cent interest in ACC, as well as its 4.48 per cent direct stake in ACC.
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Ambuja Cement

First Published: Fri, September 16 2022. 12:41 IST

`
.