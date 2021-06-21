Home fitness startup Portl raises undisclosed amount from Kalaari Capital

-
Startup Portl has raised an undisclosed amount in its seed round of funding from Kalaari Capital, aiming to use the funds for improving its technology and and expand sales and marketing.
Portl, which works on home fitness and wellness, said it has built two products using its proprietary Portl Smart Mirror platform that provides personalised workouts, nutrition advice and mental wellness programmes.
“Portl has the ability to shape the way customers manage fitness and well-being at home. They also have the ability to go beyond fitness capabilities using hardware interface, computer vision, and audio functionality to deliver telehealth solutions. The device can tap into user data to deliver a wide range of digital healthcare solutions,” said Vamshi Reddy, partner at Kalaari Capital.
“Our aim is to ultimately deliver simplicity and convenience for consumers by creating tangible, long-lasting value through the products we design. The hardware and software that we are building will empower people to take charge of their own health and fitness, while we provide personalized and holistic services to support their efforts,” said Indraneel Gupta, co-founder and chief executive officer, Portl.
The company was cofounded Gupta and Vishal Chandapeta in March this year.
