Honda Gold Wing 2018 deliveries begin: Here is why the motorbike is special

Carrying a decade-old legacy of Honda’s touring expertise, the Gold Wing 2018 edition is a technology-rich motorbike with advanced touring capabilities. The 2018 Gold Wing is powered by a 1,833cc engine, completely built-up from the ground. Though the engine is still a horizontally-opposed flat six, it now has four valves per cylinder instead of two found in the previous generation bike. The engine generates 125bhp of peak power at 5,500rpm, and 170Nm peak torque at 4,500rpm. The engine is mated with seven speed dual clutch-based transmission for easy maneuverability, irrespective of terrains.