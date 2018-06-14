Honda Gold Wing 2018 deliveries begin: Here is why the motorbike is special

Honda Gold Wing 2018 deliveries started
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has started deliveries of the Gold Wing 2018, a premium touring motorbike first unveiled at the Auto Expo 2018. Priced at Rs 2.685 million (Rs 26.85 lakh), the motorbike is a redesigned version of the original Gold Wing GL 1000, which was first introduced in 1974.
Honda Gold Wing 2018: Technical specification
Carrying a decade-old legacy of Honda’s touring expertise, the Gold Wing 2018 edition is a technology-rich motorbike with advanced touring capabilities. The 2018 Gold Wing is powered by a 1,833cc engine, completely built-up from the ground. Though the engine is still a horizontally-opposed flat six, it now has four valves per cylinder instead of two found in the previous generation bike. The engine generates 125bhp of peak power at 5,500rpm, and 170Nm peak torque at 4,500rpm. The engine is mated with seven speed dual clutch-based transmission for easy maneuverability, irrespective of terrains.
Honda Gold Wing 2018: Features
The bike has a 7-inch TFT screen, which provides manual control over its suspension settings. The screen supports Apple CarPlay, which allows rider connect iPhone and use its feature on the go. The bike also has a reverse and walking mode to ease in and out of tight parking spots. The bike comes with latest technologies such as throttle-by-wire system, which offers four rider modes -- tour, sport, econ and rain.
Honda Gold Wing 2018: Booking details and variants
The motorbike is available in two colours - glossy candy ardent Red with silver and dark grey theme. Bookings of the bike can be done at Honda's exclusive Wing World sales and service outlets in Delhi (C-126, Industrial Area Phase - I, Naraina) and Mumbai (H-Kantilal& Co. Compound, Sakinaka, Andheri-East).
