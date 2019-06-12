Honda may pause 2-wheeler capacity expansion over auto market slowdown

With India’s automotive market witnessing one of the worst slowdowns in its history, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has started to review its investment plans. HMSI, which is India’s second largest two-wheeler maker, said it would review its investment decision to boost capacity. “Additional investment is under consideration.

New investments for capacity depends on the roadmap for electric vehicles. We are going to continue to have new features and new technologies for customers. But we need to reconsider our production capacity plans,” said Minoru ...