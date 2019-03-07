Honda sees hybrid, not electric as a future to green strategy

Japanese car maker will not rush to launch an as it sees many hurdles for such vehicles to become popular in India. Instead, the company will raise its bet on hybrid technology and considers it the next step before electric mobility becomes mainstream in India.

People aware of the development said that along with other Japanese car makers like and are collectively lobbying the Indian government to extend financial incentives offered on electric vehicles to hybrid vehicles as well.

Gaku Nakanishi, President and Chief Executive Officer, Cars India feels that there are three main hurdles that need to cross to make a profitable product in India- infrastructure, affordability and range. “ When we talk about electric vehicle, we need to ensure that it’s suited for the infrastructure, at the same time it’s in the right price range and also gives milaege like that of the petrol or diesel variants of engine. Considering all these I think hybrid is a practical thinking for the Indian market right now.” Nakanishi said.

The primary difference between a hybrid car and an electric car is that the hybrid car derives some of its power from a conventional gasoline engine- like combining a petrol or diesel engine with an electric motor. On the other hand, a true electric car gets all of its power from electrical sources, and thereby is a completely non-polluting zero-emission vehicle (ZEV).

To curb costly crude oil imports and rising pollution levels in cities across the country, the central government has been urging carmakers to invest in developing electric vehicles. However, it has chosen to back only pure Last week the government announced the second phase of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME-2) scheme with an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore for a period of three years, to push electric vehicle in the country. It also plans to promote the local manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries that can be used for both hybrid and electric vehicles.

According to the plans of the company, the first hybrid vehicle will hit the road by 2021.

Rajesh Goel, Senior VP and Director Marketing and Sales at Honda feels that customer needs to accept the electric model variant before the company gets bullish about it. “See technology is not an issue for us. I can get the technology even tomorrow. We are running similar programmes for other countries. But what is essential is that the customer should be able to buy, own and drive care freely. Until that happens it’s difficult to make a business case for it,” he said.

Goel said that that the company is still studying which should be the segment where it introduces the first hybrid model but will like to launch it in the mass market segment.

Major Indian makers like Maruti, Tata and Mahindra have been bullish about the prospect of electric vehicle in India. Some of them even have showcased their model. Maruti’s parent Motor Corp. has started testing 50 units of the electric variant of its popular hatchback Wagon R in India that is set to be launched in 2020.