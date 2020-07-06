Honda Siel Power Products will now be called Honda India Power Products

Power products manufacturer Siel Power Products on Monday announced the change in its name to India Power Products.

After the cessation of a joint venture agreement with its long-time partner Usha International, Siel had applied for the corporate name change.

It was recently certified by the Registrar of The name change will be with immediate effect.

"We are committed to the Indian market and will continue to deliver our customers with high-quality Honda power products and will strive to provide people the joy of making their lives better," said Takahiro Ueda, Chairman, Managing Director, President and CEO of Honda India Power Products.

Honda India Power Products was established in September 1985. It manufactures and markets a range of portable generators, water pumps, tillers and general-purpose engine at its facility at Greater Noida.

It is also engaged in the marketing of lawnmower, brush cutter and long-tailed outboard engines.

