Hong Kong-based PAG buys 51% stake in Edelweiss Wealth for Rs 2,200 cr

PAG, the Hong Kong-based private equity group, has picked up 51 per cent stake in Wealth Management by making a strategic investment of Rs 2,200 crore.

Wealth houses the capital markets and wealth management services businesses of the group.

At the end of June quarter, it had assets under advice worth Rs 1.27 trillion. The group handles assets belonging to 2,400 wealthy families and over 600,000 (HNIs).

Wealth management catering to the country’s rich have seen encouraging growth in assets over the past few years. The industry size is estimated to grow to Rs 540 trillion in the next five years.

PAG has been an active investor in the Asian region and most of its deals involve taking control as is the case with the latest Edelweiss investment.

Weijian Shan, Chairman and CEO, PAG said, “We strongly believe in the long-term growth of the Indian economy. The investment in Edelweiss Wealth marks a milestone in PAG’s investments in the India market.”

Over the years, Edelweiss has divested stakes in individual business. It has sold 49 per cent stake in Tokio Marine in the life insurance business and seen investments by Canada’s CDPQ in its non-banking financial services (NBFC) business. PAG investment will not cover Edelweiss Asset Management.