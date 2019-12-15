Hong Kong posts 16% fall in November airport traffic, biggest in a decade

International Airport reported its biggest fall in passenger numbers in more than a decade in November, official data released on Sunday showed.

The airport handled just over five million passengers, down 16.2% from a year earlier, Airport Authority said in a statement.

That was the largest fall since June 2009, when the figure fell by 18.7%, data on the Civil Aviation Department's website showed.

There were falls of more than 12% in the three previous months, the Civil Aviation Department data showed.

has been gripped by sometimes violent protests since June. Demonstrators halted operations at the airport for several days in August.

A spokeswoman at the Airport Authority said it had nothing to add to the publicly available data.