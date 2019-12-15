JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

UPL gets environmental clearance for Rs 353-cr pesticide unit expansion
Business Standard

Hong Kong posts 16% fall in November airport traffic, biggest in a decade

Hong Kong has been gripped by sometimes violent protests since June. Demonstrators halted operations at the airport for several days in August.

Reuters  |  Hong Kong 

Hong kong protests
Police officers fire teargas during clash with protestors outside Legislature in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg

Hong Kong International Airport reported its biggest fall in passenger numbers in more than a decade in November, official data released on Sunday showed.

The airport handled just over five million passengers, down 16.2% from a year earlier, Airport Authority Hong Kong said in a statement.

That was the largest fall since June 2009, when the figure fell by 18.7%, data on the Civil Aviation Department's website showed.

There were falls of more than 12% in the three previous months, the Civil Aviation Department data showed.

Hong Kong has been gripped by sometimes violent protests since June. Demonstrators halted operations at the airport for several days in August.

A spokeswoman at the Airport Authority said it had nothing to add to the publicly available data.

 
First Published: Sun, December 15 2019. 13:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU