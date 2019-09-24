Hope floats for Essel Group, may get more time to repay Rs 7,000 crore debt

With less than a week to go before the deadline to repay Rs 7,000 crore comes up, Subhash Chandra-led Essel Group’s senior executives said the majority of lenders had agreed to extend it to March 2020.

Group executives said they had received a positive response from the lenders after they paid off Rs 4,450 crore since the crisis broke out early this year. “We are having continuous negotiations with the lenders to extend the deadline and almost all have agreed to do so, barring a few,” said a group official. On Tuesday, shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises ...