Hopscotch turns profitable, eyes Rs 1,000-crore yearly revenue

Kids’ fashion brand Hopscotch said it has achieved profitability with a current annualised GMV (gross merchandise value) of Rs 650 crore.

The firm, backed by investors such as Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin, Lionrock Capital, and Weihua Yan (ex-CTO and co-founder of Quidsi that operated Diapers.com), is eyeing over Rs 1,000 crore in annualised revenue in CY22.

The company has claimed to have grown from Rs 100 crore to Rs 500 crore in the past 5 years. Hopscotch said it aspires to scale its business 10x in five years with double-digit EBITDA and high capital efficiency.”

The success of Hopscotch has been an outcome of several areas, namely a relentless focus on offering Indian parents an assortment at unbeatable prices,” said founder and CEO, Rahul Anand.