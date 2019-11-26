Hotel stocks: Good room for gains as demand-supply scenaro turns favourable

The September 2019 quarter (Q2) results of many listed hotel companies were not encouraging due to slow demand, which also warranted a downward revision by analysts in RevPar (revenue per available room) growth estimates for FY20. However, there is a sunny side to the story as well.

Analysts say the sector’s prospects look good given the favourable demand-supply situation and growth expectations over the medium term. Archana Gude, an analyst at IDBI Capital, says, “We believe that the hotel industry in India is on a strong revival path. The expected improvement in occupancy ...