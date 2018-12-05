Hotels association warns MakeMyTrip, Goibibo of a nationwide protest

-
ALSO READ
Tourism firm TUI Group aims to tap India's booming online travel market
Online travel companies to clock bookings worth $10 billion in FY19
From MakeMyTrip to Cleartrip, e-travel firms to top $10 bn in bookings
Local travellers are high rollers at hotels, boosting domestic market
MakeMyTrip picks up stake in travel tech solutions firm Bitla Software
-
The Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) has warned the leading online travel agencies (OTAs)- MakeMyTrip and Goibibo (also owned by MakeMyTrip) – of a nationwide protest if the issues raised by its members are not resolved amicably. The association has alleged that the business practices of the two agencies were ‘exploitative, unethical and divisive’ and led to ‘predatory pricing’ and other market distortions.
ALSO READ: Ahmedabad hoteliers boycott MakeMyTrip, Goibibo over commission, discounts
FHRAI members have claimed that these travel agencies or OTAs charge commission that range anywhere between 18 and 40 per cent. “The exorbitant commissions have been adversely impacting revenues, business and the livelihood of hoteliers”, said a statement. FHRAI has claimed that large number of ‘illegal’ and ‘unlicensed’ bed and breakfast (B&B) accommodation are hosted on the OTAs.
“More than 40 per cent of the room inventory available on the OTAs is illegally operated. The so-called B&Bs are operating without valid licenses from local or state authorities. Since these operators do not have to pay for licences and the statutory fees, they are cheaper by default,” said S K Jaiswal, vice president (North) at FHRAI.
ALSO READ: From MakeMyTrip to Cleartrip, e-travel firms to top $10 bn in bookings
The statement said that after securing discounted rates from a hotel, the OTAs further discount it on their online platforms without the hotel’s consent. This damages the hotel’s reputation, and also simultaneously distorts the market scenario. Ironically, the OTAs have a clause in their agreement that forbids hotels from discounting their own rates but are themselves free to do so. “This disparity is not just unfair but is clearly intentional and is done with the objective of market cannibalization,” the statement said.
ALSO READ: MakeMyTrip and Yatra looking to optimise promotional costs to trim losses
It was reported earlier that a large number of hotels in Ahmedabad have stopped honoring the bookings made on these two OTAs. Hotels and Restaurant Association (HRA) Gujarat said recently that it has chosen as the preferred online booking partner for reservations. A MakeMyTrip spokesperson, however, said it is business as usual for the company in Gujarat.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU