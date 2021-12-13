Hotels hope to jingle all the way to New Year amid Omicron fear

Waking up to the idea of celebrating Christmas in the picturesque resorts of Udaipur, Jim Corbett or Goa? You could be late! Most of them are fully booked. Try shifting your vacation goalpost closer to the New Year, and you may be in for a small, a very small margin of luck.

You can get your desired destination but after paying a premium of 30-40 per cent. Sample this: Depending on amenities, a two-night stay from December 30 to 1 January for two adults at Raffles Udaipur, including breakfast, can cost anywhere between Rs 2,24,200 to Rs 2,95,000 (taxes included). Spending a couple of ...