Bandhan, UPL, Nykaa offer maximum upside potential: Bloomberg screener
Business Standard

Hotels roll out red carpet as big fat Indian weddings make a comeback

2.5 million marriages may get solemnised during the wedding season starting next week; tariff at hotels up by a record 25-30% over 2019-20 levels

Topics
Hotel industry | Indian weddings | Hotel tariff

Shally Seth Mohile  |  Mumbai 

Indian Wedding
According to a survey conducted by WeddingWire India, a market place for wedding professionals, most couples are focussing on quality over quantity and also cutting down on people on the guest list

The cash registers are set to ring more frequently at hotels and resorts in India, as the big fat Indian weddings return after a two-year hiatus. This is even as the small, intimate ceremonies which became popular during the pandemic are also set to keep those employed in the hospitality sector on their toes.

First Published: Sun, November 06 2022. 16:54 IST

`
