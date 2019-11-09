JUST IN
Air India stake sale: EoI for bidders to be issued in first week of January
Business Standard

Hotstar to YouTube, how Sanjay Gupta stayed in the OTT game and aced it

After 10 years as country manager of Star & Disney India, Gupta stepped down today to join Google as its country head

Surajeet Das Gupta & Neha Alawadhi  |  New Delhi 

Everyone had warned Sanjay Gupta that it would be a fatal blunder to set up an over-the-top channel in the country. “Whoever heard of the idea said to me — how can a traditional broadcaster like Star TV run a digital platform, which is a completely different ball game? It would be a disaster,” he says.

But Gupta proved the industry wrong. With an active subscriber base of over 200 million, Hotstar has become a formidable player in India’s OTT space and is way ahead of any of its competitors (the nearest is Zee 5 with 75 million active viewers) in the ...

First Published: Sat, November 09 2019. 01:56 IST

