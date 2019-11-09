Hotstar to YouTube, how Sanjay Gupta stayed in the OTT game and aced it

Everyone had warned Sanjay Gupta that it would be a fatal blunder to set up an over-the-top channel in the country. “Whoever heard of the idea said to me — how can a traditional broadcaster like Star TV run a digital platform, which is a completely different ball game? It would be a disaster,” he says.

But Gupta proved the industry wrong. With an active subscriber base of over 200 million, Hotstar has become a formidable player in India’s OTT space and is way ahead of any of its competitors (the nearest is Zee 5 with 75 million active viewers) in the ...