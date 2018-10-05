How a clutch of talent management firms is changing entertainment industry

Vikramaditya Motwane sat down to brainstorm with Datta Dave, partner, Tulsea Pictures, in July 2016. Netflix had just commissioned Phantom Films, co-founded by Motwane, to make Sacred Games. Vikram Chandra’s 947-page novel of the same name was tough to convert to screen — it features a vast array of characters and a plot that ranges widely across time periods.

Phantom needed good writers. So it called in Tulsea, possibly the biggest talent agency for writers in India. Of the three people chosen, Varun Grover had already made a name for himself as a lyricist and writer ...