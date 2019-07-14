How a Gurugram-based start-up converts air pollutants into ink and paint

Standing by a roadside stall for sugarcane juice in Gurugram, Arpit Dhupar saw the vendor using a small diesel engine to run the juicer and power the crushers. He fitted a pipe to the engine’s exhaust and as he worked, the wall behind him started to turn black due to the carbon emissions.

Dhupar thought: “Can this be done purposefully?” Gurugram-based Chakr Innovation is one of the few start-ups in the country that cash in on air pollution. Founded in 2016 by IIT-Delhi graduates Arpit Dhupar (CTO), Kushagra Srivastava (CEO) and Prateek Sachan (COO), the start-up aims ...