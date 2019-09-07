How an EY scholarship programme is helping strangers form life-long bonds

Sometimes as early as 13, a life can feel not worth living. Ajay Kumar was in the eight standard in a Kannada medium local government school in Bangalore when his father deserted the family of four. His mother was in hospital undergoing a surgery and his ten years old sister hadn’t even fully grasped the dire straits the family found themselves in.

To Kumar however – despite him being only a child - life seemed hopeless. To ensure that his family survives, he started working in a local dhaba, cleaning tables and washing utensils. He took on as many jobs as he got and could ...