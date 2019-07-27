How an Indian startup improved incomes and efficiency of truck drivers

In the last couple of years, a quiet revolution has swept through the dusty bylanes of Bahadurgarh, Haryana.

For decades, it has been the hub of a highly unorganised and fragmented trucking business. But in the last two and a half years, a smartphone-based app is transforming the way truckers operate. “When we conceptualised BlackBuck in 2015, our idea was to use technology to improve the income and efficiency of truck drivers and connect them directly with customers," says Chanakya Hridaya, who co-founded the Bengaluru-based startup with Rajesh Yabaji and Ramasubramaniam B. ...