How Bhushan Kumar made T-Series world's most subscribed YouTube channel

On any given day, Bhushan Kumar easily spends four to five hours on his phone, browsing through movie promotions, film trailers, scouting for new artistes or just listening to songs. “That’s my job,” says Kumar, 41.

On the wall behind his desk in his office in Mumbai numerous gold-plated trophies and mementos jostle for space. In direct line of sight from his chair — the seat of the company’s chairman and managing director — is a red, life-sized banner that summarises Kumar’s vision: “T-Series films, the best is yet to come.” In ...