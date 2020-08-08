How Chandra Shekhar Ghosh plans to stay focused on country roads

On Monday, Bandhan Financial Holdings Ltd (BFHL), the holding company of Bandhan Bank, sold nearly 21 per cent to comply with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) ownership rules, and raised Rs 10,500 crore. In terms of percentage shareholding, the sale was one of the largest through block deals, involving marquee investors such as GIC Pte, BlackRock and Temasek.

That this deal was executed during the Covid-19 pandemic made it more impressive. Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, 60, managing director and chief executive officer, Bandhan Bank, met investment bankers last Friday after market hours ...