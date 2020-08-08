JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Shapoorji real estate arm enters Rs 750-crore debt financing deal

Debt-recast scheme: CEOs want simpler and corporate friendly norms
Business Standard

How Chandra Shekhar Ghosh plans to stay focused on country roads

About 71% of Bandhan's banking outlets are located in rural and semi-urban areas

Topics
Chandra Shekhar Ghosh | Bandhan Bank

Ishita Ayan Dutt 

On Monday, Bandhan Financial Holdings Ltd (BFHL), the holding company of Bandhan Bank, sold nearly 21 per cent to comply with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) ownership rules, and raised Rs 10,500 crore. In terms of percentage shareholding, the sale was one of the largest through block deals, involving marquee investors such as GIC Pte, BlackRock and Temasek.

That this deal was executed during the Covid-19 pandemic made it more impressive. Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, 60, managing director and chief executive officer, Bandhan Bank, met investment bankers last Friday after market hours ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Sat, August 08 2020. 06:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU