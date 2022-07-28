How Cognizant's Rajesh Nambiar sees demand going up, attrition coming down

Nasdaq-listed has disappointed the street by lowering its revenue guidance for the full year and reporting a decline in bookings. Attrition is back at its peak. The management said on the earnings call the guidance was being lowered owing to supply-demand imbalances, attrition, and softer than expected hiring. Rajesh Nambiar , executive vice-president, chairman, and managing director, India, in an interview with Shivani Shinde , talks about the quarter gone by and how he sees demand going up and attrition coming down. Edited excerpts …

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.