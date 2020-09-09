JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Reliance Industries: Retail valuations may cap near term upsides for stock
Business Standard

How DailyHunt is building a suite of 'Made in India' apps for Bharat

Cofounders Umang Bedi & Viru Gupta roll out short video app Josh with several others in pipeline, aim to become the largest local language platform in India by FY25

Topics
Dailyhunt | Local languages | Made in India

Samreen Ahmad  |  Bengaluru 

Former Facebook India head Umang Bedi has a vision for Bharat. He, along with Viru Gupta, the co-founder of start-up DailyHunt, are building a family of apps, with an aim of making it the country's largest platform, bigger than Google and Facebook, for local language users.

The company wants to reach a billion users via its 'Made in India' apps by FY25. While DailyHunt is already fulfilling the need for news content and infotainment with 283 million monthly active users on the platform, as claimed by the company, the Sequoia Capital backed startup has rolled out a short ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Wed, September 09 2020. 19:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU