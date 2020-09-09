How DailyHunt is building a suite of 'Made in India' apps for Bharat

Former Facebook India head Umang Bedi has a vision for Bharat. He, along with Viru Gupta, the co-founder of start-up DailyHunt, are building a family of apps, with an aim of making it the country's largest platform, bigger than Google and Facebook, for local language users.

The company wants to reach a billion users via its 'Made in India' apps by FY25. While DailyHunt is already fulfilling the need for news content and infotainment with 283 million monthly active users on the platform, as claimed by the company, the Sequoia Capital backed startup has rolled out a short ...