How Fonterra seeks to leverage changing dairy consumption habits in India

Last month marked the launch of the first label from the stable of the New Zealand-based Fonterra and Indian retail major, the Future group. For Fonterra this is its second stint in the country, the first ending in a bitter split with former partner Britannia.

And keen to pick its way away from the mistakes of its past, it has chosen ‘Dreamery,’ a brand made for the Indian market to lead its second run in the country. But has Fonterra left it too late to break into the lucrative, but cluttered, Indian dairy market? The past will stand it in good stead the company says. For ...