How Google quietly became India's third-biggest e-commerce player

During the festive season in December last year, when country’s two biggest online marketplaces, Amazon India and Flipkart, scrambled to save their businesses from the onslaught of the new foreign direct investment (FDI) norms in e-commerce, search giant Google quietly went on expanding its merchant base through its platform Google Shopping.

Following a “true” marketplace model of e-commerce, experts believe, helped Google virtually escape unscathed from the changes in FDI in e-commerce norms. While Amazon India and Flipkart were revamping their business models ...