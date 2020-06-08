How govt's late afterthoughts and claims have haunted oil and gas sector

Old timers in Cairn Energy used to call the find a “living goddess” because of its productivity. Maybe that was why the company chose to immortalise it by naming it Aishwarya, for the former Miss World-turned-actor, when it was discovered in 2000.

In 2020, however, Aishwarya is one of three fields owned by Cairn Oil & Gas — Mangala and Bhagyam being the other two — that is mired in controversy. In 2011, the Rajasthan fields became part of Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta group. This May, the government sent Vedanta an arbitration notice involving a $520 million ...