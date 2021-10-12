How Grip Invest is making lease finance an attractive investment option

It is said that the best time to start a business is during a downturn. Though the pandemic was much more than just a downturn that pulled down world growth rates and wiped out many small businesses, it also saw many new ventures start their innings. One such is the Gurugram-based Grip Invest.

Founded by Nikhil Aggarwal, Vivek Gulati and Aashish Jindal, the platform tries to solve two problems. First, it aims to give retail investors an option other than fixed deposits and stocks. Second, it wants to make lease finance a popular choice for companies wanting to have asset-light ...