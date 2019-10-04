How new brands are reshaping the fitness industry and our health

Unless you are Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson who needs to work out at 5am every day in his “Iron Paradise”, a movable gym with 40,000 pounds of equipment will not follow you around.

Pardon my accusatory tone but can we please stop saying “If I were a celebrity and had millions of dollars to look a certain way, I would”? And stick to less intelligence-defying excuses such as “I can’t work out with other people in the room”, or even “Gyms have too many mirrors”? As for those who “prefer to be this way'', the ...