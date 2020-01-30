How premium retailers are taking the next big leap with their own brands

Trademarks such as Tasty Treat, Desi Atta, Kara and Voom have become increasingly visible in general stores around Mumbai and other metros in recent months. Slick and packaged well, these products are not from the stable of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) or Procter & Gamble.

Instead, it is the Future group, among the country's leading retailers, which is pushing these brands aggressively in stores across the country. Built and nurtured from the start, Future group’s chief executive officer Kishore Biyani says these products have been created to sell “everywhere”. His ...