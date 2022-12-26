JUST IN
Power Mech gets orders over Rs 1,034 crore from Adani Group, others
Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic drug to treat breast cancer
Telcos seek tax credit refund, reduction in levies ahead of Budget 2023
Corporate India focusing on gender diversity, to hire more women in 2023
LIC Housing Finance raises lending rates by 35 bps, cites market conditions
Kinetic to start producing electric version of Luna at Ahmednagar plant
CBI charges BARC ex-chief Lulla with manipulating India Today's TRP rating
Jakson Group bags 121 MW solar project from Amplus Solar in Rajasthan
Google-backed Adda247 grants ESOPs worth Rs 150 cr to its employees
Fintech firm PayU lays off 150 employees, says it's realigning teams
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Power Mech gets orders over Rs 1,034 crore from Adani Group, others
icon-arrow-left
Inox Green to acquire majority stake in independent wind service provider
Business Standard

SC's telecom licence cancellation and the downfall of the Videocon empire

The top court's order and cash-for-loans scandal later, rocked the group across verticals; its fate now hinges on SC's ruling on bankruptcy even as the quid pro quo case involving Kocchars goes on

Topics
Supreme Court | Videocon Industries | Vedanta Resources

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

Videocon Group Chairman Venugopal Dhoot
Videocon Group Chairman Venugopal Dhoot

During the 1980s, when Videocon group founder Venugopal Dhoot, now 78 years old, made his first visit to Japan to seek a partnership with Toshiba for bringing colour television sets to India, he did not expect his maiden venture to succeed so spectacularly.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 18:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.