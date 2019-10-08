How Tata Coffee is tapping into India's growing love for the beverage

Despite being the sixth largest producer of coffee in the world, India is a tea-loving nation. However, with disposable incomes rising, Indians are heading out of homes to enjoy fine blended coffee in cafes.

In fact, coffee consumption in India has grown by 40 per cent in the past decade. “Cafes are now dominating the retail environment with the emergence of the Cafe Coffee Days, Baristas and Starbucks. There is also a growing acceptance of cafes as a casual meeting place. A lot of young companies are also running their businesses out of cafes not only in big cities, but also small ...