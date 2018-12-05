How Tata Motors is applying its learnings from CV turnaround to PV segment

Tata Motors Ltd (TML), the fourth largest passenger vehicle maker in the country after Maruti, Hyundai and Mahindra, has embarked on a journey to turn around its passenger vehicles (PV) business, which contributed around 21 per cent to the company's turnover of Rs177.6 billion during the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

It has been a difficult year for the company. According the latest figures available, its PV domestic sales witnessed a decline of 1.01 per cent to 16,982 units in November 2018, as compared to 17,157 units sold in November 2017. “November 2018 was a ...