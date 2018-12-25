How three bright minds beat all odds to build a strong scooter rental biz

“When someone looks out the window, I want her to see a Vogo scooter” — that’s the vision Anand Ayyadurai has set for his company Vogo, a dock-less scooter start-up trying to solve intracity mobility for daily commuters.

While that may sound like a lofty goal, Vogo is clearly moving in that direction, establishing itself as one of the largest scooter rental companies in India. Recently, it signed a deal with Ola, under which which the cab hailing major will invest as much as $100 million in expanding Vogo's fleet of scooters, apart from providing it with ...