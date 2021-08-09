How Truecaller is keeping users safe from scammers amid Covid-19 pandemic

The Swedish company that started as a caller identification app has come a long way, as it has kept adding features to control spam and scam calls. Indeed, now it is taking these features further, for identifying spam calls and SMSs and blocking them.

This is of significance for India, which holds the ninth position across the world in receiving spam and scam calls. The Covid-19 pandemic has seen this now getting pushed to the SMS segment. According to the Truecaller Insights Report for 2020, Truecaller was able to block and identify 31.3 billion spam calls and 12.8 billion spam ...