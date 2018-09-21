How Volkswagen's iconic Beetle became a symbol of pop culture worldwide

After 80 long years, the Bug that crawled all over the world to become a well-recognised icon and a symbol of pop culture is bidding adieu. Come July 2019 and the production of the Volkswagen Beetle will stop.

But before the Bug’s journey comes to a halt, Hinrich J Woebcken, president and CEO of Volkswagen Group of America, has promised that the company will launch two special models — Final Edition SE and Final Edition SEL — as an ode to the original “people’s car”. Beetle toy cars | Photo: Reuters Birth of the Beetle The ...