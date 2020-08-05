JUST IN
HP starts PC manufacturing operations at Flex's facility near Chennai

Plant will make desktops and workstations that meet current and future customer needs; Unit has access to nearby port and HP's spare parts facility in Bengaluru

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

HP has begun PC manufacturing operations at Flex’s facility, near Chennai.

The plant will manufacture desktops and workstations that meet current and future customer needs. The unit is close to the port and to HP’s spare parts facility in Bengaluru as well. The company says the facility's location enables the firm to procure materials from other parts of India and from Asia more quickly and efficiently.

“HP, a long-standing partner in India's digital transformation journey, is committed to providing technology that can enable people and businesses of India to achieve their true potential.” said Ketan Patel, Managing Director, HP India Market. “With the inauguration of this new facility, we aim to strengthen our commitment to India and support the growth of the local manufacturing ecosystem.”

“We are delighted to partner with HP to manufacture desktops and workstations in India and are committed to helping HP meet the current and future needs of its customers. We look forward to bringing our advanced manufacturing capabilities along with our supply chain expertise to this engagement,” said Richard Hopkins, Senior Vice President, India Operations at Flex.
