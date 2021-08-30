HSBC Asia appoints ex-SBI chief Rajnish Kumar as an independent director

-
ALSO READ
SBI reports highest-ever quarterly net profit of Rs 6,504 crore in Q1
SBI logs its highest-ever quarterly profit at Rs 6,504 cr in Q1, up 55% YoY
Kingfisher stake sale, fewer provisions to drive SBI's Q1 profit: Analysts
SBI Q4 net profit jumps 80% YoY to Rs 6,451 crore on lower provisioning
SBI rebounds 5% from low post Q1 results; market-cap crosses Rs 4-trillion
-
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) on Monday said it has appointed former State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Rajnish Kumar as an independent director and a member of Audit Committee and Risk Committee of the Asian entity.
The Indian operation is a branch of this Asian entity. HSBC is also listed in the UK as a separate entity called HSBC Plc.
Rajnish Kumar retired in October 2020 after a 40-year career at the SBI. His international tenure included stints at SBI's UK and Canada operations.
“Rajnish’s depth and breadth of experience across India’s financial industry will be an invaluable addition to the Board of the Group’s flagship Asian entity as HSBC directs its focus towards the region. The opportunities presented by its 1.4 billion population, 18 million non-resident Indians and 40,000 MNCs make India a key component of HSBC’s growth strategy,” said Peter Wong, Chairman of the Board of The HSBC.
Kumar is also currently a director of India’s Lighthouse Communities Foundation, an independent director of Larsen & Toubro Infotech, a senior advisor of Baring Private Equity Asia Pte. Ltd in Singapore and an advisor of Kotak Investment Advisors Ltd in Mumbai.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU